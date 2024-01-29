Wait continues for more suspects involved in Canadian junior hockey alleged sexual assault case

The wait game continues at London Police Service (LPS) headquarters for other members of the 2018 World Junior hockey team who have been charged in an alleged sexual assault involving a woman.

On Sunday, former London Knight and Ottawa Senator Alex Formenton walked into headquarters to be charged.

His lawyer Daniel Brown confirmed to CTV News that the 24-year-old Formenton is facing charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault involving a woman.

The accusations stem from a gala held at a downtown London, Ont. hotel in June of 2018, months after the Canadian juniors won the gold medal.

In a statement, Formenton’s lawyer said, in part, “Alex will vigorously defend his innocence and asks that people not rush to judgement without hearing all of the evidence.”

Meanwhile, four other players from that championship team have also taken leaves of absence from their current hockey clubs citing personal reasons.

These charges come after a civil lawsuit involving the same woman was settled out of court in 2022.

LPS have declined to comment on the charges until they hold a news conference, which is scheduled for Feb. 5.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.