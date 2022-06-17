VR learning pilot project captures student focus in Clinton

Students in a Communications and Technology course at Central Huron Secondary School in Clinton taking part in VR learning sessions on May 24, 2022. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) Students in a Communications and Technology course at Central Huron Secondary School in Clinton taking part in VR learning sessions on May 24, 2022. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver