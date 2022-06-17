VR learning pilot project captures student focus in Clinton

Kaden Popp is beyond excited that he gets to use a Virtual Reality (VR) headset in his Clinton, Ont. classroom.

“Cool is not an appropriate enough word,” said the Grade 11 Central Huron Secondary School (CHSS) student.

For most of their second semester, students taking the Communications and Technology course at CHSS were able to take part in a unique pilot project where they learned via Virtual Reality.

“It’s honestly the future,” said their teacher, Jacqui Morley. “Some colleges and universities are already integrating it for different programs, so to be the first high school in all of Ontario to have this opportunity, we’re very grateful,” she continued.

Dan Hawes, who runs Toon Rush, a Waterloo based VR animation and gaming software developer, loaned the class the VR headsets, leading them through virtual learning sessions focusing on animation, gaming and movie making.

Dan Hawes, President/Producer of Toon Rush taking part in VR learning sessions with students at Central Huron Secondary School in Clinton on May 24, 2022. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)“Twenty years ago, what these kids are experiencing would have been a half million dollar experience in a university lab. Today, they’re available for $400. It’s mind blowing,” said Hawes, who also teaches at Carleton University.

He uses VR learning for his university students and wanted to see if could also enrich a high school students learning experience.

“It was sort of like an alternative to an online Zoom class, but it was much more immersive, so less boring,” said Grade 11 student Zack Caldwell.

“Since we’re the only school in Ontario to have this opportunity, we’re very lucky. It’s amazing,” said Popp.

The loaner VR headsets are back with Hawes now. But he hopes school boards see this pilot project as potential proof that virtual reality learning isn’t that far away.