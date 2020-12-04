LONDON, ONT. -- With snow in the near future, the Snow Angels are getting their shovels ready to help those in need.

The Snow Angels Program matches Snow Angels with residents in Strathroy-Caradoc needing help clearing their snow.

As it is a volunteer based program, no guarantees can be made for snow removal. The program does however ask the Snow Angels to clear snow from essential pathways of their assigned residents every time it snows.

Interested residents or volunteers must live in the Municipality of Strathroy-Caradoc to register.