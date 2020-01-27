LONDON, ONT. -- A London hairstylist has taken one of the top prizes at the competition - North American Master Hairstylist of the Year - for a second time.

Julie Vriesinga, who works at London's Salon Entrenous, won the invitation-only category at the competition in California over the weekend.

In 2019, she won North American Hairstylist of the Year at the event.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The 2020 Master Hairstylist of the Year is Julie Vriesinga (@julievriesinga)!

