Hairstylist takes top honours at North American Hairstyling Awards
Published Monday, January 27, 2020 12:00PM EST
Julie Vriesinga, an award-winning hairstylist, speaks in London, Ont. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Nick Paparella / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- A London hairstylist has taken one of the top prizes at the competition - North American Master Hairstylist of the Year - for a second time.
Julie Vriesinga, who works at London's Salon Entrenous, won the invitation-only category at the competition in California over the weekend.
In 2019, she won North American Hairstylist of the Year at the event.