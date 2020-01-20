LONDON, ONT. -- An award-winning London hairstylist is hoping to defend her title as North American Hairstylist of the Year.

Julie Vriesinga who has worked at Salon Entrenous for 16 years is headed back to Long Beach, Calif. this weekend for the the competition.

“It was really surprising last year to win,” says Vriesinga. “I’m up for North American Hairstylist again and also Master Hairstylist which is honestly nothing more than a dream come true.”

Vriesinga says she get her ideas from fashion runway and loves participating in the competitions.