LONDON, ONT. -- Amid the COVID-19 global pandemic, a viral video based in London that has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times has garnered outrage across the country.

It shows a man continually spraying a cup of Tim Hortons coffee at a drive through window with what is presumed to be disinfectant.

He then removes the lid of the cup, throwing it back into the restaurant.

The unidentified man then says an obscenity at a person in the vehicle behind him who blew their horn at him and then drives off.

It's unclear which Tim Hortons location the video takes place at or when, but the company's media relations department confirmed to CTV News that the incident occurred in London.

Tim Hortons' chief corporate officer Duncan Fulton issued the following statement to CTV London:

“We’re asking Canadians to support each other during this stressful, uncertain moment in our history. Canadians are known as thoughtful, reasonable and respectful people and now more than ever we ask everyone to demonstrate these values and show respect to those working tirelessly in the midst of the pandemic. At Tim Hortons, we’re following expert advice to ensure a healthy and safe environment for team members and guests. It’s our top priority. We thank team members for their important work and commitment to upholding Canadian values during these unprecedented times. And we thank all the workers across Canada who are keeping our essential services running.”

Many social media users expressed disgust toward the strange actions of the man.

"Honestly, if you’re THIS level of concerned it’s really not hard to make coffee at home," said Alykhan Khamisa Ravjiani.

"Ridiculous, why get a takeout in the first place if you are that concerned?" asked Dave Carson on Twitter.