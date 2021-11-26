Victoria Park's night to shine

Exeter, Ont. -

Victoria Park in London, Ont. will soon be lit up by 75,000 lights.

For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the public is invited to gather safely in the park to enjoy the Lighting of the Lights.

CTV's Nick Paparella will be hosting the event that gets underway at 6:15 p.m. followed by the countdown to the flip of the switch, that can be seen live on CTV News London 6:50 p.m.

Anyone planning to visit Victoria Park is asked to follow all health precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. That includes maintaining six feet of physical distance from anyone who isn’t part of your household, wearing a mask or face covering and staying home if you feel unwell.