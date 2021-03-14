LONDON, ONT. -- St. Thomas police are looking for suspects after maced was used during a fight Saturday afternoon.

Police say they received multiple 911 calls after three people entered a downtown apartment, an altercation ensued and the three people were then sprayed with mace.

No injuries were reported.

There are no suspect descriptions at this time.

Contact police at 519-631-1224 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS if you have any information.