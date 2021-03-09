LONDON, ONT. -- A St. Thomas man was arrested and a knife was seized after the an alleged assault with a weapon on a 14-year-old.

Police in St. Thomas say the incident occurred Sunday at a residence in the city.

The teenager sustained injuries and required medical attention however the severity of their injuries was not disclosed.

Police allege that the 38-year-old man assaulted the youth inside the home.

The suspect was taken into custody and a knife was seized during the arrest.

He has been charged with Assault with a Weapon and four counts of Breach of Release Conditions.