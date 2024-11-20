Victim impact statements flood St. Thomas courthouse in trial of man that killed 11-year-old boy

Tensions and emotions were high as Nicolas Lemke made his way into a St. Thomas court Wednesday.

The young man, who was 19 at the time of the offence, heard 21 victim impact statements from family and friends of Aiden Curtis.

Curtis was an 11-year-old boy who was killed when an impaired Lemke drove his truck on a Talbot Street sidewalk and hit the boy and others.

Back in July, Lemke plead guilty to impaired driving causing the death of Curtis, and impaired driving causing bodily harm to two other adults who were injured.

With extra police brought in as a precaution, it was a full day today of emotional statements, and both lawyers made submissions.

An undated image of Aiden Curtis. (Source: Brooklyn Curtis)

Crown attorney James Rose is asking for a sentence of six to eight years in prison for impaired causing death and a 10-year driving prohibition after prison.

He added a concurrent sentence of 2-3 years for impaired causing bodily harm of Carol Wilson and 6 months concurrent for impaired causing bodily harm of Mark Lavallee.

The defence argued for a sentence outside the typical range. Lemke wiped tears in Court while Lawyer Keli Mersereau read that her client expressed remorse.

“It sickens him that he caused this much pain, suffering and loss.”

The defence is asking for three years in prison for impaired causing death, as well as a seven-year driving prohibition.

Mersereau seeks 18 months concurrent for the injuries to Wilson and 60-90 days for the harm to Lavallee.

Justice Glen Donald will make his final decision on a sentence later.