Veterans wartime fighter precisely replicated

It has been quite a year for 100-year-old veteran Tom Hennessy.

First came his 100-mile walk to raise funds for other veterans. Then a spotlight on his wartime service as a fighter pilot in the Royal Air Force (RAF).

Both stories initially featured by CTV London were later picked up by other local, national and even international news organizations.

But, on Friday, it was the Royal Canadian Air Force 427 Wing Association's turn to honour Tom.

It happened moments after London toy model artist Pablo Calcaterra said a few kind words to Tom during the 427 Wing Christmas lunch.

100-year-old veteran Tom Hennessey and a replica Super Marine Spitfire - Friday, December 16, 2022 (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)"Thank you Tom from the bottom of my heart. You are a shining example of what it means to serve and love others."

With that, Tom joined Pablo to unveil a replica of the Supermarine Spitfire Tom flew in Second World War combat.

The veteran of the skies could not believe the detail. From Tom’s name on the side of the plane to a poke at his Irish heritage.

But before any assembly began Pablo took a trip to an archive in the UK. There, he was able to get not only accurate photographs of the aircraft but also Tom’s long-lost flight records.

Tom says the effort is overwhelmingly appreciated.

"He has the airdromes and the times and the dates. He has the time we got back. Just absolutely amazing!"

Pablo spent 60 hours making Tom’s Spitfire.

A replica of 100-year-old veteran Tom Hennessey’s Super Marine Spitfire is seen under display case in London, Ont. on December 16, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)"I am not only telling him 'thank you', but also to all the veterans who fought in the war, those who came back, but also those who did not come back," Pablo explains.

Rene McKinnon, of 427 Wing, says Tom’s story has reignited interest in his organization, which honours London’s heroes of flight.

"His story is just heartwarming. There is hardly anybody left who can talk like that and give us information on that sort of thing."

Always humble, Tom accepted his plane with a hug and a word for those not here to accept their own.

"To be able to be here and see this, I honestly can’t help but think of the people who did not get through it."