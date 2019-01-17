

After CTV News shared that there will soon be a charge for police attendance at special events and parades, veterans are hoping to make their concerns known at Thursday's Police Services Board meeting.

Veterans are worried about their ability to afford the new charge for the annual Remembrance Day parade on Nov. 11.

The new London Police Service policy takes effect June 1, and will apply to all special events that require additional police presence.

Caspar Koevoets of the Royal Canadian Legion told CTV News on Wednesday that, "If we had to cover the cost of the policing, and the cruisers and all that, it would cost in the neighbourhood of $4,000 or $5,000, which is an amount of money that we just don't have available at the legion."

The legion is a non-profit organization, and funds raised through things like poppy donations are designated for projects that support veterans.

Police began an audit process in 2014 and found that the money spent on police services during special events was unsustainable.

Police Chief John Pare says while they want to continue to support the numerous events in the community, they needed a more equitable process for all events.

He says there is a procedure in place and they plan to work with organizations to reduce the need for police presence and mitigate the costs when they are needed.