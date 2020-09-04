LONDON, ONT -- Perth County OPP have recovered a number of firearms and charged three people in connection with a break-in last month.

Provincial police responded to a report of a break and enter at a residence on Ontario Road in in Mitchell on Aug. 18, which prompted an investigation.

It was reported that items allegedly stolen included firearms, ammunition, a crossbow, a laptop, cheques and cannabis marijuana bud.

Following an investigation, a search warrant was obtained for an address on St. David Street in Mitchell on Aug. 29.

While some of the items were located including all eight firearms and a laptop, a camouflage Excalibur crossbow with three arrows and an assortment of ammunition is still outstanding.

As a result of the investigation, two men and a woman from West Perth are facing charges including break, enter and theft, theft under $5,000 and unauthorized possession of firearms.

A 30-year-old man has also been charged with:

Tampering with serial numbers on firearms

Failure to comply with recognizance

A 52-year-old man has been charged with possession of firearms while prohibited.

Both men and a 23-year-old woman were held for a bail hearing.