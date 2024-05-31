$50M in new and expanded school funding announced across midwestern Ontario

It wasn't that long ago that schools were being closed across rural Ontario due to declining enrollment. But on Friday, money flowed to build and expand schools across midwestern Ontario.

"The Liberals closed 600 schools. They used to take six to 10 years to build them, and here we are in our rural community of Mapleton announcing that we're going to be building a brand new elementary school, $17.3 million investment for over 200 kids, plus a child care center for 64 children, the first of its kind in this community, a licensed childcare center," said Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce, who was in Drayton for Friday’s announcement.

The new $17.3 million Catholic elementary school in Drayton, along with a new $28 million school in Dundalk and $5.8 million expansion at Listowel St. Mary's Catholic Elementary, means the government doled out over $50 million to add space for more than 1,000 students and more than 200 child care spaces in the region.

"We really are focused on building those complete schools with childcare associated with those new builds, because we know, it's good for the children as they go up through the education system. It's a community hub, and that's what we are really announcing today is an educational community hub for Drayton, but also the town of Minto and the area as well," said Perth-Wellington MPP Matthew Rae.

The announcement is part of $1.3 billion being used to double the funding for new and expanded schools across Ontario. That funding isn't just going to large centres, but also the rapid growth seen in small towns like Drayton, Dundalk and Listowel.

"We have 700 residential homes ready to be built as well, and so having this new school and child care is fantastic for the community. Our local public school here in Drayton is at full capacity. It's not going any further, they have to add some portables. So, adding in a childcare centre and a Catholic school is just going to support our children, for many, many years to come," said Township of Mapleton Mayor Gregg Davidson.

Davidson said the student spaces are clearly important, but the child care spaces are especially important for his growing community.

"For many years we've had 1,000 children aged birth to four years old here in the Township of Mapleton and no licensed child care, only care at home. So people, we have local people to do it. They're fantastic to do it. But, there's still that need in the community where people are still looking for that licensed child care full day all the time child care. We had some people actually going to Cambridge, dropping the kids off, coming back to work. So this is going to make a huge difference for those local people," said Davidson.

"This community is growing and our investments will continue to grow with it. We are building the new schools you deserve and child care for families and the rural parts of Ontario," added Lecce.

Drayton's new school is expected to be ready for students by September 2026.