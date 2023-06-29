Velodrome in former London Ice House closes its doors

The Forest City Velodrome (FCV), a premier cycling track training center based in the former Ice House, has closed.

According to a release, the owner of the building where the velodrome was housed, notified the board of directors via email on June 19 that, “We will pass on a new lease, and we are pursuing alternate plans for our building.”

“On behalf of the region’s cycling community, we are heartbroken that it has come to this,” said FCV president, Craig Linton. “Forest City Velodrome was the first indoor velodrome in Canada and is now one of only four indoor velodromes in the country.”

Members of FCV have started a new, not-for-profit organization called Black Line Cycling Association that said it will work to meet the growing interest in cycling in the area and foster youth cycling by organizing mountain bike clinics, group racing, and recreational rides.