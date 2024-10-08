London driver charged after hit-and-run crash in Woodstock

Police in Woodstock have charged the driver of a black Volkswagen Jetta after it was seen leaving the scene of a crash.

Around 5:20 p.m. on Monday, police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dundas Street and Waterloo Street.

According to police, three people were trapped inside a grey Nissan, which had rolled onto its side after being struck by a black Volkswagen Jetta that didn't stop at the intersection.

Woodstock fire and emergency responders were able to get the three people out of the Nissan and they were treated at the scene by Oxford County paramedics for minor injuries.

After the incident, police received more complaints about a black Jetta as it continued westbound on Highway 2 towards London.

With the help of OPP and London police, a 23-year-old man from London was found and arrested. He is facing charges of dangerous driving and fail to stop after accident.

No injuries were reported after three people had to be removed from a car on its side following a crash in Woodstock on Oct. 7, 2024. (Source: Woodstock police)