Latest COVID vaccine now available in London and Middlesex
The latest COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in London and Middlesex.
The first doses are reserved for people at the highest risk of infection and hospitalization.
This includes those over 65 years old or with pre-existing medical conditions and health care workers and first responders.
“The great news is that the influenza vaccine is also available to these same higher-risk community members. Both vaccines can be administered on the same day by your pharmacist,” said Dr. Joanne Kearon, acting medical officer of health for the Middlesex-London Health Unit.
The health unit also said community members are reminded that staying home when sick and asking others to do the same, appropriately ventilating indoor spaces, and masking in crowded public venues are also effective ways to avoid respiratory illness as the weather cools and more time is spent indoors.
Vaccines are available at your local pharmacy.
