CUPE 2361 and Western go back to the bargaining table
CUPE 2361 and Western University have returned to the bargaining table.
No other details are known at this time.
Western’s 330 support workers have been on strike since Aug. 30, after talks with the university broke down.
While visiting Queen's Park in September, CUPE 2361 Vice President Chris Yates said, "Members are on the picket line... as they fight for a clean, safe and accessible campus for all. But as the university’s bosses continue to import scab labour from out of town, the need for anti-scab legislation has become ever more apparent.”
At the time, Western University told CTV News, "Western respects the right of CUPE 2361 employees to strike. We also have a responsibility to continue operating the university and delivering on our important teaching and research missions."
More details will be provided as they become available.
