LONDON
London

    • Vehicle hits hydro pole in London’s south end

    Emergency responders attended the scene of a crash that saw a vehicle hit a hydro pole at Blakie Road and Raney Crescent on March 14, 2024. (Amandalina Letterio/CTV News London) Emergency responders attended the scene of a crash that saw a vehicle hit a hydro pole at Blakie Road and Raney Crescent on March 14, 2024. (Amandalina Letterio/CTV News London)
    Share

    A driver crashed their vehicle into a hydro pole in London’s south end Thursday.

    The incident happened at Blakie Road and Raney Crescent around 3:30 p.m.

    A portion of the road was blocked off while London Hydro crews took over.

    Firefighters responded to the scene as well.

    London police said there was no damage to the actual hydro pole, but a wire may have been hanging there for a period of time.

    No injuries were reported.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Why do I wake up at 3 a.m. every night?

    Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News