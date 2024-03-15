Vehicle hits hydro pole in London’s south end

A driver crashed their vehicle into a hydro pole in London’s south end Thursday.

The incident happened at Blakie Road and Raney Crescent around 3:30 p.m.

A portion of the road was blocked off while London Hydro crews took over.

Firefighters responded to the scene as well.

London police said there was no damage to the actual hydro pole, but a wire may have been hanging there for a period of time.

No injuries were reported.