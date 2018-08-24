

There have been numerous reports of stolen or damaged signs during the municipal campaign, but Wednesday night vandals struck one candidate where he lives and he's offering a 10-thousand dollar reward for information.

Ward 4 candidate Stephen Orser returned home last evening to find his house and car covered in egg yolks and shells.

Election signs that were on his front lawn were also taken and replaced by the signs of rival candidate and current councilor Jesse Helmer.

Helmer said on social media today the action was disgusting, but for Orser he says the attack went beyond politics because his teenage daughter was in the home sleeping at the time.