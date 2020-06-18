MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Three downtown buildings and a vehicle were hit by one vandal on Wednesday night, who left behind almost $10,000 in property damage when he was arrested.

Police say a 38-year-old London man has been charged with four counts of mischief under $5,000 after the vandalism spree.

The first call to police came around 9:20 p.m. from the owner of an auto body shop at 485 York St. after the alarm went off and security cameras showed a man throwing rocks at the windows.

Security footage from a storage facility at 277 Maitland St. a short time later also showed a man throwing rocks at windows. The alarm was triggered and the owner arrived to find the front window broken.

Soon afterward, the next business, a clinic at 448 Horton St. E., was hit and a suspect was seen throwing something at the front door of the building.

Finally around 10 p.m., an off-duty police officer was leaving headquarters when he saw a man in the parking lot, then heard a loud noise and a car alarm before the man began to leave. It turned out a vehicle sunroof had been smashed.

Officers, including the Canine Unit, arrested the man in the area of Maitland and York after a short foot pursuit.

An investigation found evidence one person was responsible for all four incidents.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court Thursday in relation to the charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.