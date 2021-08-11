MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance has announced it will require vaccination for all staff, physicians and midwives in its four hospitals (Clinton, Seaforth, St. Marys and Stratford).

It is one of the first hospital systems in the region to mandate vaccination.

The board of directors approved the move in an effort to increase vaccination rates.

To date, 90 per cent of those who fall under the mandate have already received one dose while just over 85 per cent have received both doses.

The hospital says the mandate will only kick in if they fail to reach 95 per cent compliance.

Volunteers, when they return to the hospital, will also be required to be vaccinated if there are no medical issues preventing it.

