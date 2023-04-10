UPDATE: Defibrillator was not stolen from St. Thomas park
Some St. Thomas, Ont. residents were shocked after city police reported the theft of a life-saving defibrillator from a public park.
“As a mother, I’d like to have it, if I needed it,” said Bryanna Gevaert as she pushed her child in a swing.
The defibrillator had been located inside a pavilion at 1PasswordPark on Burwell Street.
On Monday, its case and power supply cords were all that remained.
“It’s pretty sad we don’t have it there to be able to help people when they are in need,” said Kaitlin Karr.
That message resonates deeply with a mother in nearby Thamesford, Ont.
In 2015, Cara Schmidt lost her son, Andrew, after he collapsed while playing soccer. The field did not have a defibrillator.Cara Schmidt stands by one of 72 defibrillators her charity Andrew’s Legacy has raised funds for. Her son, Andrew Stoddart, died while playing soccer in 2015. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
While she will never know if a defibrillator could have helped Andrew, Schmidt immediately began raising funds to purchase the units.
To date, her charity, Andrew’s Legacy, has purchased 72 defibrillators for community centres, parks and other places people gather.
Each costs approximately $2,000 and is funded - in large part - by smile cookie sales at Tim Hortons in Thamesford.
To think someone may have taken a life-saving unit is unimaginable to her.
“If there was an incident last night or today even, something terrible could have happened, and it is not worth it, not worth it, just bring it back!” she said.
Cara Schmidt's son, Andrew Stoddart, died while playing soccer in 2015. (Submitted)Schmidt points out all public defibrillators are registered, unsellable and of little value in components — but they are priceless when it comes to saving a life.
Back at the park, Kaitlin Karr has first-hand knowledge of the statement. A few years ago, in Kitchener, she assisted as a defibrillator was used to save a young life at an accident scene.
“The girl would have passed away, the paramedics said that on arrival, when we were in the middle of using it [saving her life],” she said.
After CTV News published this article, the Supervisor of Parks and Forestry with the city reached out to say, "We reported to police that this AED was in storage as per normal practice through the winter when there are no sports being played at the complex. This story has for obvious reasons has struck a nerve with the community and I would like them to get relief in knowing that it was never stolen," said Adrienne Lacey Griffin.
