'Unsettled' conditions Saturday

According to CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison, some rainfall is expected this holiday weekend in midwestern Ontario, but it’s not a wash out.

Most of the rainfall Saturday will come in the morning, leaving a mix of sun and cloud in the late afternoon, “…but there will be some showers and a few spotty thunderstorms,” said Atchison, adding Saturday’s weather could be “unsettled.”

“It will be cooler and drier Sunday, back into some nice sunshine as we head into Sunday afternoon,” said Atchison. “Holiday Monday, that’s the day! It’s looking absolutely perfect with sunshine right across the region.”

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast

Saturday: Showers ending in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms. Risk of thunderstorms in the morning and early in the afternoon. Local amount 30 to 40 mm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 26. Humidex 36. UV index 6 or high.

Saturday night: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 17.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22.

Monday: Sunny. High 24.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 26.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.