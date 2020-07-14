LONDON, ONT. -- OPP were called to investigate an assault at an Oakland Road address in the County of Brant, early Tuesday morning.

Around 2:00 a.m., two people, who were taking their service dog for a walk, encountered another person with an unleashed dog.

As the individuals approached one another, the unleased dog attacked the service dog.

Attempts were made to remove the dog from the service animal, resulting in a physical confrontation.

The owner of the unleashed dog, a 27-year-old from Brantford has been charged with assault after assaulting both individuals of the service dog.