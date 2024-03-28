United Way misses goal, but still sets new fundraising record

The United Way of Perth-Huron did not reach their 2023 fundraising goal of $2.5 million, but they did raise over $2.3 million, reaching their highest fundraising total ever.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of our community throughout the campaign,” said United Way Perth-Huron Executive Director, Ryan Erb.

“This has been a challenging year for everyone, locally and beyond, with costs for individuals, families and organizations continuing to rise, but donors from across Perth-Huron really stepped up to help support our work. We appreciate the generosity and caring of the place we call home,” he added.

The funds raised will go to 40 organizations across Huron and Perth counties. Amongst them is United Housing, a United Way initiative to provide more affordable housing for the region.