Union: 'Ongoing complaints' about burnout ignored by Mackie, MLHU

London, Ont. -

While no formal notices have been filed, the union representing workers at the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) says they have complained about being overworked and burning out.

"Members have complained about the work environment not being good, but a lot of people don't want to pursue things because they don't want to make it worse. They choose not to use the union to go and do anything because there's fear of reprisals," said CUPE Local 101 President Steve Holland.

The pandemic has led to MLHU employees working 12-hour shifts, but when they took requests for help to then Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie, they were rejected, according to the union.

The health unit announced Nov. 15 Mackie was taking a leave of absence, but provided no details on the reason for the leave.

But Holland says union members have described Mackie as dismissive, condescending and confrontational, and says he was never held accountable by the Board of Health, and was, in fact, protected.

"You look at the fact that Dr. Mackie received a six-figure overtime…and I don't know how any agency can afford to give one person six figures in overtime."

He would have liked to see the board bring the concerns forward to council so they could be acted on.

"People need to step up, protect people, show they have a vested interest in the well-being of members and act on it, and right now I'm hoping that we're turning the corner."

Middlesex County Warden Cathy Burghardt-Jesson says while the city and county have a vested interest in the health unit's operation, they have no operational role and she hasn't heard about any staffing concerns.

"I still have faith and trust in that governance model of a Board of Directors and I do believe that a board will proceed appropriately with concerns of personnel that they're dealing with…Nothing has come to the county to have us question that otherwise."

However, she believes the whole situation is "unfortunate on a number of levels" and that there must be a process where employee concerns can be heard where they don't fear retribution and are protected.

“We still don’t know the nature of (Mackie's) leave. Whether it’s administrative, whether it’s medical, personal, whatever. We still don’t know that. As much as we have to be concerned if there’s merit to these allegations…there also has to be concern for (Mackie) as well to make sure that he’s looking after himself as he needs to as well.”

She does expect the board to act if there are formal complaints.

There has been precedence for independent investigators to be called in when there are allegations of toxicity or workplace harassment.

When civic employees at the London Police Service complained about the work environment in 2018, a review that included an independent third party was undertaken.

The health unit says it will not comment on the situation while Mackie did not respond to requests for comment.