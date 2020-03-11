LONDON, ONT. -- The jury at the Coroner's Inquest looking into the deaths of two inmates at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre was shown some startling video Wednesday.

The video is from the night before one of the men died in his cell.

Entered as an exhibit, the video shows a guard letting an inmate out of his cell so he can change the TV channel using a remote which is attached to a string.

But along the way the inmate unties a package, which was attached to a table, and throws it to cell number three - while the guard is standing there.

The next morning, on Oct. 31, 2016, 27-year-old Justin Thompson was found lifeless in that cell. He died from a drug overdose.

When the Coroner's Inquest started it was looking into the deaths of three inmates, all due to opioid overdoses, but that changed once new evidence came to light.

The death of Murray James Davis, 24, is no longer included in the inquiry.

The inquest is now focused solely on the deaths of Thompson and 39-year-old Floyd Deleary.

The jury's recommendations are expected by the end of the week.