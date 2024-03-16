'Undetermined amount' of diesel fuel enters Thames River, storm sewer following Friday morning collision

If you smelled diesel fuel near the Thames River over the past two days you weren’t imagining things, as the city had to remediate a diesel spill following a vehicle collision Friday morning.

According to the City of London, a fuel tank ruptured following a collision on Friday morning between a garbage truck and a second vehicle in the area of Wonderland Road South, north of Springbank Drive.

As a result, the London Fire Department, sewer operations, and road operations staff immediately mobilized to contain the spill on the roadway and at a nearby storm sewer outlet to the Thames River.

The city said “an undetermined amount of diesel fuel” entered the storm sewer outlet and the river.

The Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) and a MECP field officer were contacted and reviewed the site Friday afternoon.

Crews made “good progress” to contain and mitigate the spill using absorbent booms and vacuum truck services Friday afternoon and evening, and the city said the area would be monitored over the weekend.

Residents in the immediate area may have noticed an odour from the fuel spill, and if the odours are still present this weekend residents can report sewer odours via the Service London portal online.