'Undetermined amount' of diesel fuel enters Thames River, storm sewer following Friday morning collision
If you smelled diesel fuel near the Thames River over the past two days you weren’t imagining things, as the city had to remediate a diesel spill following a vehicle collision Friday morning.
According to the City of London, a fuel tank ruptured following a collision on Friday morning between a garbage truck and a second vehicle in the area of Wonderland Road South, north of Springbank Drive.
As a result, the London Fire Department, sewer operations, and road operations staff immediately mobilized to contain the spill on the roadway and at a nearby storm sewer outlet to the Thames River.
The city said “an undetermined amount of diesel fuel” entered the storm sewer outlet and the river.
The Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) and a MECP field officer were contacted and reviewed the site Friday afternoon.
Crews made “good progress” to contain and mitigate the spill using absorbent booms and vacuum truck services Friday afternoon and evening, and the city said the area would be monitored over the weekend.
Residents in the immediate area may have noticed an odour from the fuel spill, and if the odours are still present this weekend residents can report sewer odours via the Service London portal online.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Montreal Canadiens head coach St-Louis taking indefinite leave for family reasons
The Montreal Canadiens announced Saturday head coach Martin St-Louis will be away from the team indefinitely for family reasons.
'I was stunned': DNA tests reveal hidden family secret for B.C. woman
A B.C. woman spoke with CTV News about how she came across a life-changing discovery in her family, and what pushed her to want to learn more.
Opinion The Princess of Wales controversy has only gotten worse
Social media is in knots over Kate's absence from the public eye, and it's only getting worse.
Ontario tow truck driver caught going 100 km/h over speed limit
A tow truck driver was charged after travelling nearly 100 kilometres an hour over the speed limit on the wrong side of the road in Mississauga.
119-year-old temperature record among more than a dozen broken in Canada
Warm weather in led to broken records on both Canadian coasts, including one set more than 100 years ago.
U.S. man arrested, accused of killing stepmother, teenage sister, mother of his children
A man suspected of killing three family members in their Philadelphia-area homes Saturday was arrested in New Jersey after evading law enforcement for hours as police mobilized across two states, shutting down a parade and an amusement park and ordering some residents to stay in their homes.
Quebec woman gives birth outside after finding hospital door locked
A central Quebec health authority has confirmed that a woman gave birth outside a hospital in Drummondville, Que., after the mother arrived to the building and found the main doors locked.
Here are the top five scams, frauds for 2024
Investment and crypto frauds occupy the first place on the list of the top five scams for 2024, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.
Matthew Perry's stepfather says 'Friends' star 'felt like he was beating' addiction
Matthew Perry's stepfather, journalist Keith Morrison, is opening up about the 'Friends' star months after his death at the age of 54.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.