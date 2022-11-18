U Windsor project helps prevent drownings in Kincardine

Smart Beach sign at Station Beach in Kincardine, Ont as seen Nov. 10, 2022. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) Smart Beach sign at Station Beach in Kincardine, Ont as seen Nov. 10, 2022. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver