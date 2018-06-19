

CTV London





A driver is lucky to have escaped serious injury after his pickup truck struck a transport truck early Tuesday.

OPP were called to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Crossley-Hunter Line and Dorchester Road, south of Belmont.

The crash happened at 5:15 a.m. at the intersection there, which is controlled by stop signs on Dorchester Road.

Both drivers were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

OPP have charged the driver of the pickup truck, a 34-year-old man from Central Elgin, with failing to yield to traffic.