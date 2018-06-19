Featured
Two-vehicle crash near Belmont sends two drivers to hospital
A crash at the intersection of Crossley-Hunter Line and Dorchester Road, south of Belmont sends two people to hospital on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.
CTV London
Published Tuesday, June 19, 2018 1:34PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 19, 2018 1:51PM EDT
A driver is lucky to have escaped serious injury after his pickup truck struck a transport truck early Tuesday.
OPP were called to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Crossley-Hunter Line and Dorchester Road, south of Belmont.
The crash happened at 5:15 a.m. at the intersection there, which is controlled by stop signs on Dorchester Road.
Both drivers were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
OPP have charged the driver of the pickup truck, a 34-year-old man from Central Elgin, with failing to yield to traffic.