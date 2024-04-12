LONDON
London

    • Two-vehicle crash in Bruce County

    OPP respond to a two-vehicle crash in Ripley, Ont. on April 11, 2024. (Source: OPP) OPP respond to a two-vehicle crash in Ripley, Ont. on April 11, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    Two people have non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Bruce County.

    OPP responded to Bruce Road 7 and Concession 12 in Ripley on Thursday.

    The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital for treatment.

    The roadway was closed for the investigation and cleanup but has since reopened.

    There is no word on how the crash happened or any possible charges.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion The big benefits of adopting a debt-free lifestyle

    In his column for CTVNews.ca, columnist Christopher Liew explains the benefits of adopting a debt-free lifestyle, as well as the change in financial mindset and sacrifices it takes.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News