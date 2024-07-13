Two vehicle collision north of Goderich claims the life of a motorcycle driver

A two vehicle collision north of Goderich between a passenger vehicle and motorcycle has claimed one life.

Just before 2:00 p.m. today, police say they were called the scene of the collision on Highway 21 between MTO Road and Blyth Road.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 74-year-old of Goderich, was determined to have sustained life-threatening injury as a result of the collision, and was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The cause of the collision has not yet been determined.