    Two vehicle collision north of Goderich claims the life of a motorcycle driver

    An OPP cruiser seen in Bruce County in August 2021. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) An OPP cruiser seen in Bruce County in August 2021. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
    A two vehicle collision north of Goderich between a passenger vehicle and motorcycle has claimed one life.

    Just before 2:00 p.m. today, police say they were called the scene of the collision on Highway 21 between MTO Road and Blyth Road.

    The driver of the motorcycle, a 74-year-old of Goderich, was determined to have sustained life-threatening injury as a result of the collision, and was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

    The cause of the collision has not yet been determined. 

