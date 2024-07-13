Two vehicle collision north of Goderich claims the life of a motorcycle driver
A two vehicle collision north of Goderich between a passenger vehicle and motorcycle has claimed one life.
Just before 2:00 p.m. today, police say they were called the scene of the collision on Highway 21 between MTO Road and Blyth Road.
The driver of the motorcycle, a 74-year-old of Goderich, was determined to have sustained life-threatening injury as a result of the collision, and was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.
The cause of the collision has not yet been determined.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Surreal 24 hours': What A-list guests think of Indian billionaire's wedding
Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia's richest man, ties the knot this weekend with longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant at a Mumbai wedding dubbed the ceremony of the year – but what was it like to be one of the guests?
A Black man got a job interview after he changed the name on his resume. Now, he's suing for discrimination
A Black man has filed an employment discrimination lawsuit against a hotel in Detroit, Mich., alleging the hotel only offered him a job interview after he changed the name on his resume, according to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by CNN.
Former B.C. Realtor has licence cancelled, $130K in penalties for role in mortgage fraud
The provincial regulator responsible for policing B.C.'s real estate industry has ordered a former Realtor to pay $130,000 and cancelled her licence after determining that she committed a variety of professional misconduct.
Ontario driver has licence suspended for 13-year-old traffic ticket
An Ontario driver was shocked to get a letter in the mail saying her licence had been suspended over a traffic ticket she received 13 years ago.
Should you wait to buy or sell your home?
The Bank of Canada is expected to announce its key interest rate decision in less than two weeks. Last month, the bank lowered its key interest rate to 4.7 per cent, marking its first rate cut since March 2020.
Dr. Ruth Westheimer, America’s pioneering sex therapist, dies at 96
Dr. Ruth Westheimer, the diminutive sex therapist who became a pop icon, media star and best-selling author through her frank talk about once-taboo bedroom topics, has died. She was 96.
Kate, Princess of Wales to make rare public appearance at Wimbledon Sunday
The Princess of Wales is set to attend the Wimbledon men's final on Sunday in a rare public appearance after her cancer diagnosis.
Tips for staying safe against blue-green algae this summer
With temperatures rising for the oncoming summer, many shutdowns due to the toxic blue-green algae has made for a tough time finding a safe spot to swim in the region – with one of the most recent shutdowns at Cunard Pond Beach in Halifax.
Calls to enforce leash bylaws in North Vancouver after dog mauled to death
Doreen Manuel was walking her two small Yorkshire terriers last month when a large off-leash dog suddenly lunged at them.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa
-
EXTREME HEAT WARNING
EXTREME HEAT WARNING Environment Canada issues heat warning for Ottawa
-
-