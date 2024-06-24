LONDON
London

    • Two vehicle collision in Malahide sees pet dog fatally injured

    A two-vehicle collision in Malahide resulted in fatal injuries to a pet passenger on Saturday.

    The T-Bone collision on Talbot Line near Walker Road saw one driver extricated from the vehicle by fire services and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

    The second vehicle’s driver denied medical treatment, stating that they were uninjured, however their passenger, a dog, was fatally injured as a result.

    While speaking to the second driver, officers noted signs of impairment, and the driver refused to provide a breath sample. They are now facing charges of refusal to comply, and impaired operation. 

