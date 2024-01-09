Two trucks collide on Highway 401 in Thames Centre
Middlesex OPP and paramedic services attended the scene of a crash on Highway 401 Tuesday afternoon.
Police said a transport truck and a pickup truck travelling east on the 401 at Westchester Bourne in Thames Centre collided.
Minor injuries were reported.
Police said motorists can expect slowdowns in the area as they conduct their investigation.
Ecuador's national police chief says authorities have arrested all the gunmen who broke into a TV studio during a live broadcast and threatened the staff.
Palestinian-Canadians call Canada's response to Gaza crisis 'inhumane'
Palestinian-Canadians and advocates say the federal government's new program limiting temporary resident visas to 1,000 Palestinians in Gaza is unfair and 'inhumane,' pointing out that Ottawa had no cap to assist Ukrainians in 2022 when Russia invaded their country.
2 major storm systems are expected to hit parts of Canada. Here's where
A Texas low storm system is bringing messy weather to parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, while another storm batters the West Coast. Here's where snow, wind and rain are expected.
Buffalo Bills fan from Six Nations, Ont. fatally shot in Miami following Dolphins game
A Buffalo Bills fan from Six Nations of the Grand River was fatally shot in Miami following a football game on Sunday.
'Yesterday would have been her first day of college': Police ID woman, 19, killed outside of GTA nightclub
Police identified the woman fatally shot in front of a Mississauga nightclub last month as 19-year-old Raneilia Richards, "a young woman with a bright future" who was supposed to attend her first day of college this week.
Singer Sinead O'Connor's cause of death revealed by coroner
Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor died from 'natural causes' in July, a coroner said Tuesday. The 56-year-old was found unresponsive at a home in southeast London on July 26.
Alberta family captures cougars attacking deer on back-door camera
While on vacation in Edmonton, the Havens family received a motion alert from the back-door camera at their home in Coleman in the Crowsnest Pass...
NASA delays Artemis II moon mission that includes Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen
NASA says it will be delaying the Artemis moon mission that includes Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, initially scheduled for November of this year.
Aaron Rodgers denies implying comic Jimmy Kimmel was tied to Epstein and condemns those who do
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers denied he implied comic Jimmy Kimmel was a pedophile and condemned those who do, but he stopped short of apologizing for his role in escalating their burgeoning feud.
Three sites shortlisted for new K-W hospital location
The panel in charge of recommending the location for a new hospital in Kitchener-Waterloo says three sites have been shortlisted and are now being evaluated.
Waterloo, Ont. romance scammer who claimed to be a CSIS agent has now been named
A Waterloo, Ont. man who allegedly posed as a CSIS agent and scammed women out of $2 million has been identified by police.
Chatham doctor appeals hospital suspension over COVID-19 vaccine policy
A Chatham doctor has appealed a hospital suspension over a COVID-19 vaccine policy.
Will Windsor’s mayor use strong mayor veto powers to pass the budget?
The City of Windsor budget was tabled yesterday by Windsor’s mayor with a proposed property tax increase of 3.93 per cent.
Man arrested twice for alleged sexual assault of teen girl
Windsor police have arrested a 45-year-old man twice related to the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.
Surveillance cameras capture armed, masked suspects trying to break into sleeping family's home
A Barrie family was left shaken and terrified after several masked suspects tried to break into their home while they slept.
Newmarket woman missing nearly a week has been found dead
Police say a vulnerable woman missing since mid-last week has been found dead.
Convicted killer sentenced for 2022 death of prominent Simcoe County realtor
A man convicted of killing a prominent Collingwood realtor in June 2022 has been sentenced in a Barrie courtroom one month after pleading guilty.
Weather alert upgraded to warning as winter storm approaches the northeast
The first major snowstorm of the year is still tracking to begin in the northeast Tuesday afternoon and is expected to bring up to 30 centimetres of snow over the next 24 hours.
Safety warning after truck goes through the ice on northern Ont. lake
Ontario Provincial Police issued a safety warning about driving on northern Ontario lakes after an incident on Wawa Lake this week.
Winter storm arrives in Ottawa with 10-20 cm of snow expected Tuesday evening
Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning Monday afternoon, predicting 10 to 20 cm of snow with a few hours of freezing rain and ice pellets starting Tuesday.
Here's OC Transpo's plan to keep service running in the storm
OC Transpo says out of service trains will be running Tuesday night along Line 1 to help keep the overhead wires and tracks clear of ice and snow.
-
Ottawa’s Farm Boy brand gluten free Margherita pizza recalled due to undeclared milk
The Canadian Food inspection Agency (CFIA) says Farm Boy brand vegan gluten free Margherita Pizza has been recalled due to undeclared milk.
Timelapse video shows Toronto Pearson airport clearing snow amid storm
As very wet snow fell on the city Tuesday, staff at Toronto Pearson International Airport were busy clearing the tarmac for its morning flights.
'Yesterday would have been her first day of college': Police ID woman, 19, killed outside of GTA nightclub
Police identified the woman fatally shot in front of a Mississauga nightclub last month as 19-year-old Raneilia Richards, "a young woman with a bright future" who was supposed to attend her first day of college this week.
-
Snow to heavy rain: Messy winter storm continues to hit Toronto area
The Greater Toronto Area is expecting a winter storm Tuesday, with a mix of messy weather expected. Follow along here for all the latest details on the storm.
Major storm in Quebec could bring snow, ice and rain
Close to 15 centimetres of snow, ice pellets and strong winds are expected to hit Montreal.
-
Man 'seriously injured' in stabbing at Longueuil, Que. courthouse
A man in his 60s is in serious condition in the hospital after he was stabbed inside the Longueuil courthouse on Montreal's South Shore. A 43-year-old man was arrested on the scene.
-
Quebec announces $300 million catch-up plan for students after weeks of strike
After seven long weeks of teachers' strikes, Quebec students are back in school, and to help them get up to speed, the province is spending $300 million on a catch-up plan.
Wednesday storm brings risk of power outages, travel disruptions in the Maritimes
A powerful storm system out of Texas continues to move towards the southern Great Lakes and the northeastern U.S. The storm passes just west of the Maritimes on Wednesday, bringing the region an impactful mix of snow, rain, and high winds.
-
New Brunswick Chase the Ace draw reaches nearly $7M
With a 9 p.m. draw on the horizon, the Club VTT Chalear Chase the Ace draw is up to $6.7M
-
Body found after cemetery shed caught fire in Woodstock, N.B.
Police and fire crews discovered a body after a shed caught fire in Woodstock, N.B., early Monday morning.
Winnipeg Art Gallery removes former director’s name over alleged links to Nazi party
The Winnipeg Art Gallery Qaumajuq is cutting ties with its former director as it investigates alleged links to the Nazi party in the 1930s.
-
Winnipeg pub fight leads to seizure of nearly $60k in drugs: police
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) arrested three men after a pub fight in the city led to the seizure of 3D-printed handguns and nearly $60,000 in drugs.
-
Shovelling safety: Tips to protect your heart as the flurries fly
With a potential onslaught of snow comes the shovelling, and the added strain it can have on your body.
AMA calls on Alberta to declare health-care crisis as surgery, ER and ambulance wait times increase
The Alberta Medical Association is calling on the province to acknowledge the backlogs and challenges frontline workers are facing by declaring a health-care crisis in Alberta.
-
Calgary mortgage broker's licence cancelled over forging signatures
A Calgary mortgage broker cannot deal in mortgages in Alberta for at least three years after he committed fraud with two home purchases.
-
Disgraced Calgary doctor receives another 3-year sentence for sex assault on patients
A disgraced Calgary neurologist has again been sentenced to three years in prison for sexually assaulting dozens of patients over three decades.
Police show off Edmonton encampment weapons as officers deliver evictions at 8th 'high-risk' site
A pellet and BB guns, 34 knives, 11 machetes, 10 samurai swords, two axes, brass knuckles and a collapsible baton – that was the message from Edmonton police about the dangers of encampments early Tuesday morning.
-
Firefighters on scene in Eastwood; 1 hospitalized
One person was taken to hospital from a fire in northwest Edmonton on Tuesday.
-
2022 pipeline explosion in northern Alberta caused by corrosion: TSB
A pipeline explosion in northwestern Alberta two years ago was the result of the pipe's walls corroding, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has concluded.
Park rangers remove tents, belongings from Oppenheimer Park
Vancouver park rangers, flanked by police, were removing tents and belongings from an encampment Oppenheimer Park in the Downtown Eastside on Tuesday.
-
TransLink bus operator slams union's 'unrealistic' wage expectations
Coast Mountain Bus Company says the wage demands of its unionized supervisors are "unrealistic" and "unreasonable," as the union's job action continues.
-
'Somewhat inexplicable failure' of RCMP dashcam system complicates use of force investigation
A B.C. RCMP officer who shot a man on the side of the highway was justified in his use of force, according to a report from the province's police watchdog that noted there was a 'somewhat inexplicable failure' of the police vehicle's dashcam to record the incident.