Two taken to hospital after crash involving a London Transit bus.

A white sedan was sandwiched between a city bus and an SUV on Friday afternoon. Nov. 4, 2022. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) A white sedan was sandwiched between a city bus and an SUV on Friday afternoon. Nov. 4, 2022. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver