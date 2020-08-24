LONDON, ONT. -- Few details are known at this time, but London police say they have made two arrests with regards to a weapons call Monday morning.

Around 10:15 a.m., police were tracking what was reported to be a stolen vehicle linked to a weapons call.

The vehicle was heading west on Bradley Avenue near Jalna Boulevard when a spike belt was deployed but the vehicle kept going, turning south onto Ernest Avenue.

Police were able to arrest a man and a woman a short time later.

There are unconfirmed reports that another woman remains at large.

Police say more details will be made available later.