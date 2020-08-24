Advertisement
Two suspects arrested following stolen vehicle and weapons call in White Oaks area
Published Monday, August 24, 2020 1:33PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- Few details are known at this time, but London police say they have made two arrests with regards to a weapons call Monday morning.
Around 10:15 a.m., police were tracking what was reported to be a stolen vehicle linked to a weapons call.
The vehicle was heading west on Bradley Avenue near Jalna Boulevard when a spike belt was deployed but the vehicle kept going, turning south onto Ernest Avenue.
Police were able to arrest a man and a woman a short time later.
There are unconfirmed reports that another woman remains at large.
Police say more details will be made available later.