LONDON, ONT -- A man needed four doses of Narcan before being revived at a St. Thomas apartment Saturday night.

This comes just a week after a St. Thomas woman needed seven doses of the opioid overdose antidote before responding.

Officers were called to a Talbot Street apartment just after 11 p.m. Saturday about a man who wasn't responding to intervention.

Police say the friends of a 30-year-old man had administered two doses of Narcan to him before officers arrived.

Officers gave him two more doses and the man was then revived.

Sgt. Brian Carnegie says his officers had previously administered Narcan to the man.

Sonja Burke, the director of harm reduction services for the Regional HIV/AIDS Connection in London, explains that a drug called benzodiazepine (benzo) is sometimes mixed in with the opioid as filler. She says people cannot be revived as easily because benzo puts them in a deep sleep.

Burke says this is why a safe drug supply is so necessary. “When you don’t have a safe supply, it’s always dangerous. When in doubt, administer more (Narcan).”