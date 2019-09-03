

Police broke glass in an ATM vestibule to administer Narcan to a 29-year-old St. Thomas woman in medical distress.

Citizens called police after seeing the woman having a seizure inside the vestibule on Talbot Street Monday around 3 p.m.

When police arrived they discovered the woman unconscious on the floor. Officers had to break the glass door to gain entry to administer the medication as the woman had locked the door.

After Narcan was provided, the woman regained consciousness and was taken to hospital.

Narcan is a nasal spray that can reverse an opioid overdose.