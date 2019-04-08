Featured
Police revive male after suspected fentanyl overdose
Opioid antidote nasal spray, Narcan, is seen here in this photo.
CTV London
Published Monday, April 8, 2019 6:26AM EDT
St. Thomas police officers were able to save a male found with no vital signs after a suspected overdose.
Police were called to the north end of the city on Saturday and found a man they say had overdosed on fentanyl.
Officers performed CPR and administered three doses of Narcan.
Police say the male was revived and taken to local hospital in good condition.