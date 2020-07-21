MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police have charged a 30-year-old man in connection with two separate cases of alleged inappropriate touching at businesses in the city's northeast end.

Both incidents happened between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Friday.

One occurred at a business in the plaza at 1275 Highbury Ave. N., on the southwest corner of Highbury and Huron Street, and the other across the street at the Huron Heights Plaza at 1364 Huron St.

Police say both incidents involved adult victims and neither was physically injured.

The 30-year-old London man has been charged with two counts of sexual assault in the case.

He was released from custody pending a court appearance in October.