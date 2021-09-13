Two separate sudden death investigations in Oxford County

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

Ontario Provincial Police in Oxford County are investigating two separate deaths in recent days, one in Ingersoll and another in Brownsville.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Oxford County OPP were called for a report of a death on Culloden Line in Brownsville.

Police and South-West Oxford Fire crews responded and found a deceased man in the side yard of the residence.

He has been identified as 48-year-old Andrew Stephens of Brownsville, Ont.

No foul play is suspected, but a post mortem examination has been scheduled to find the cause of death.

Then just before 4 p.m. Saturday, OPP responded for a death on Clarence Avenue in Ingersoll.

A 45-year-old was found deceased and a post-mortem examination has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

The name of the deceased has not been released. Police say the investigation is ongoing.