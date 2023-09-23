Two sent to hospital after car crash takes out east London, Ont. traffic light

Minor injuries have been reported and traffic is impacted after a two-vehicle collision knocked down a traffic light standard in east London on Saturday morning.

A traffic light standard was knocked down by pickup truck following a two-vehicle collision in the area of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Dundas Street Saturday morning.

According to EMS, two people from the sedan were transported to hospital with minor injuries

Northbound traffic on Veterans Memorial Parkway is closed for the time being.

Police remain on scene of the accident to investigate the cause of the crash.

London Hydro is yet to arrive on scene to deal with the fallen traffic light standard.

— With files from CTV News London’s Brent Lale

A two-vehicle collision knocked down a traffic light standard at Veterans Memorial Parkway and Dundas Street in London, Ont. on Sept. 23, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

