Two people hurt in south London, Ont. crash

Two people were treated by paramedics following a two-car crash in London Sunday morning.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., a westbound pick-up struck the driver's side of an SUV on Bradley and Ernest Avenues.

The truck was smoking moments after the crash.

As those passing by helped the injured, a police officer arrived to control traffic.

Two firefighters and a pair of ambulances arrived moments later.

The intersection was blocked for some time as crews worked to help at least two people placed on stretchers.

Their injuries were not immediately known.

The force of the impact was strong enough to knock the front passenger wheel off the SUV.

A crash between a pickup truck and an SUV at the intersection of Bradley and Ernest Aveneues injured two people on Nov. 19, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

