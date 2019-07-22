

CTV London





London police say a man was fleeing after being forced into a vehicle when he was struck by the same vehicle as it pursued him.

Officers were called to Wellington and Horton streets just after 6:30 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a collision involving a pedestian.

Police say an adult male victim was taken to hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released.

According to investigators, the man had been forced into the vehicle at another location and tried to flee when it stopped at the intersection.

He was then reportedly pursued on foot by a female passenger from the vehicle, and by the driver of the vehicle, which then struck him.

Both suspects fled in the vehicle, which was later found abandoned in the Beechwood Place area.

A 25-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both of London, have each been charged with kidnapping.

The male has also been charged with assault causing bodily harm, dangerous operation causing bodily harm and failing to stop at an accident causing bodily harm.

Both were arrested on an unrelated matter Sunday evening.