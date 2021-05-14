MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Two Tim Hortons locations in Owen Sound, Ont. are being temporarily closed after three staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit says it is working with the two restaurants, at 925 10th Street East and 1595 16th Street East, which have both closed voluntarily.

Officials say the closures are not related to any risk to the public, with the 10th Street East location is dealing with a workplace outbreak, while no outbreak has been declared at the other location.

The health unit says it has assessed the situation and found no risk to patrons.

Anyone who is a close contact will be informed by Grey Bruce Public Health directly within 24 hours of their investigation. Anyone who isn't contacted does not need to take any additional measures.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates are expected.