LONDON, ONT. -- The two men are facing firearm-related charges after witnesses spotted them with what appeared to be a long gun.

Police were called to the 300 block of Dundas Street East around 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday after two suspects were seen with a gun inside of a truck sitting in a parking lot.

When uniformed and Emergency Response Unit officers arrived on scene, one of the suspects was observed walking away from the truck toward a nearby hotel, while the driver remained in the truck.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and the second suspect was apprehended a short time later.

Police seized a number of items including: a loaded sawed off shotgun, a prohibited knife, 21 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine valued at $2,100 and 44 Dilaudid pills valued at $440.

A 37-year-old man and a 48-year-old man, both of London are charged jointly with the following Criminal Code offences:

occupy motor vehicle with firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

carry concealed weapon

possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration

careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device knowing no authority unauthorized

The 37-year-old is also charged with breach of probation and two counts of drug possession.

Both men remain in police custody and are scheduled to appear in a London court on Wednesday in relation to the charges.

The investigation continues.