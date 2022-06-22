Two local athletes named to Commonwealth Games

Julie-Anne Staehli and Josh Cassidy are heading to England.

The Lucknow, Ont. runner and the Port Elgin, Ont. wheelchair racer were named to Canada’s Team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

This will be Staehli’s first Commonwealth Games. She’s coming off her first Olympic appearance for Canada, in Tokyo, coming in 32nd in the women’s 5,000 metres.

This will be Cassidy’s third Commonwealth Games. The 2012 Boston Marathon champion is also a three-time Canadian Paralympian.

Staehli and Cassidy are two of 43 athletes heading to England to represent Canada next month at the Commonwealth Games, taking place from July 28 to August 8.