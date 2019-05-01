

Scott Miller, CTV London





Two people were injured after a Stratford Transit bus hit a building in the Festival City on Wednesday morning.

Stratford police say the bus driver and one passenger were treated for minor injuries following the early morning crash.

The investigation is still in the early stages, but it appears the bus collided with a pickup truck, then hit a fire hydrant, before colliding with the old Kalbfleisch Bros. car dealership building on Erie St.

Damage to the building was minimal, but the bus was heavily damaged.

A section of Erie. St was closed all morning as police investigated.