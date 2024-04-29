TVDSB hopes to avoid 'power struggle between teachers and students over technology'

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is still trying to get a handle on the upcoming classroom restrictions being implemented by the province of Ontario.

“We had a heads up on Friday that there was going to be an announcement on cellphones, but at the end of the day it’s going to be a work in progress,” said Mark Fisher, TVDSB director of Education. “We got the information [Sunday] and we want to launch it in September.”

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced multiple changes to classrooms in the fall of 2024.

Those include banning vaping in schools, spending $30 million to install vape detectors, and other security upgrades in schools.

It also included banning social media on school networks, and both eliminating and limiting cellphone usage.

TVDSB currently has a policy that expects cellphone usage to be for educational purposes only, but unlike other school boards around the province, have never tried to implement a full ban.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation (OSSTF) has stated they are happy Lecce plans to support teachers who may be required to take a device away from students, but are worried they may have do more policing than teaching.

“Conceptually, we're supportive of anything that increases the wise use of cellphones,” said Fisher. “Obviously there is a place for technology and instruction under the tutelage of teachers. I have full confidence in our educators, but what we want to avoid is these power struggles between teachers and students over the use of technology.”

Fisher added that he supports the limiting of social media, but acknowledges kids “will find workarounds and be creative.”

“We want to have positive relationships between teachers and students,” said Fisher.