TVDSB hopes to avoid 'power struggle between teachers and students over technology'
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is still trying to get a handle on the upcoming classroom restrictions being implemented by the province of Ontario.
“We had a heads up on Friday that there was going to be an announcement on cellphones, but at the end of the day it’s going to be a work in progress,” said Mark Fisher, TVDSB director of Education. “We got the information [Sunday] and we want to launch it in September.”
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced multiple changes to classrooms in the fall of 2024.
Those include banning vaping in schools, spending $30 million to install vape detectors, and other security upgrades in schools.
It also included banning social media on school networks, and both eliminating and limiting cellphone usage.
TVDSB currently has a policy that expects cellphone usage to be for educational purposes only, but unlike other school boards around the province, have never tried to implement a full ban.
The Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation (OSSTF) has stated they are happy Lecce plans to support teachers who may be required to take a device away from students, but are worried they may have do more policing than teaching.
“Conceptually, we're supportive of anything that increases the wise use of cellphones,” said Fisher. “Obviously there is a place for technology and instruction under the tutelage of teachers. I have full confidence in our educators, but what we want to avoid is these power struggles between teachers and students over the use of technology.”
Fisher added that he supports the limiting of social media, but acknowledges kids “will find workarounds and be creative.”
“We want to have positive relationships between teachers and students,” said Fisher.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING 'Numerous' officers shot in 'active situation' in Charlotte, North Carolina, police say
'Numerous law enforcement officers' have been shot in an 'active situation' in Charlotte, North Carolina, police say.
Toronto police arrest 12 people, lay 102 charges in major credit card fraud scheme
Toronto police say 12 people are facing a combined 102 charges in connection with an investigation into a major credit fraud scheme.
'Shocked and concerned': Calgary principal charged with possession of child pornography
A Calgary elementary school principal has been charged with possession of child pornography, authorities announced Monday.
Canada Revenue Agency to audit Saskatchewan for not paying carbon levies
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the Canada Revenue Agency plans to audit the province for not paying carbon levies on home heating.
Winner of US$1.3 billion Powerball jackpot is an immigrant from Laos who has cancer
One of the winners of a historic US$1.3 billion Powerball jackpot last month is an immigrant from Laos who has had cancer for eight years and had his latest chemotherapy treatment last week.
B.C. premier says Vancouver speech praising Hamas attack was 'most hateful' he can imagine
B.C. Premier David Eby has joined other politicians denouncing remarks at a demonstration in Vancouver where protesters chanted “long live Oct. 7,” praising that day's attacks by Hamas on Israel.
Norovirus spreading at 'higher frequency' than expected in Canada
Norovirus is spreading at a 'higher frequency' than expected in Canada, specifically, in Ontario and Alberta, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Less alcohol, or none at all, is one path to better health
Moderate drinking was once thought to have benefits for the heart, but better research methods have thrown cold water on that.
Singh still not ready to say if NDP will back budget, holding out for 'clarity' on disability benefit
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he's still not ready to say whether his caucus will support the federal budget, citing a need for further 'clarity' over whether the Liberals intend to address concerns surrounding the Canada Disability Benefit program.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.